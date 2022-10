It turns out the models for many relaxer brands in the '90s didn't use those products Many of the models even shared that the silky, glossy hairstyles were accomplished with a hot comb and mousse. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Refinery29 writer Adama Munu about the scandal.

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Refinery29 writer Adama Munu about the scandal.