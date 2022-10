Close to 15% of the nation's bees were in Hurricane Ian's path Ian hit hundreds of thousands of bee colonies as it made its way across Florida. The storm came at a critical time, just as many beekeepers from the East Coast had brought their hives to the state.

Close to 15% of the nation's bees were in Hurricane Ian's path

Ian hit hundreds of thousands of bee colonies as it made its way across Florida. The storm came at a critical time, just as many beekeepers from the East Coast had brought their hives to the state.