What happens when an underdog soccer club gets the attention of a couple of actors NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Rob McElhenney about the finale of Welcome to Wrexham, the Hulu docuseries that follows his and Ryan Reynolds' efforts to help a Welsh team.

Television What happens when an underdog soccer club gets the attention of a couple of actors What happens when an underdog soccer club gets the attention of a couple of actors Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Rob McElhenney about the finale of Welcome to Wrexham, the Hulu docuseries that follows his and Ryan Reynolds' efforts to help a Welsh team. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor