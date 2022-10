It's been a pretty contentious debate season for Senate midterm races Monday night in Ohio, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan meets his Republican challenger, author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance, on the debate stage. It's their second and final encounter.

Politics It's been a pretty contentious debate season for Senate midterm races It's been a pretty contentious debate season for Senate midterm races Listen · 5:01 5:01 Monday night in Ohio, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan meets his Republican challenger, author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance, on the debate stage. It's their second and final encounter. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor