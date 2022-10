A Rhode Island woman's struggle to get her young daughter Medicaid coverage Faced with a lack of treatment providers and frequent insurance denials, many parents are considering desperate measures to qualify for public insurance like Medicaid to get treatment for their kids.

Health A Rhode Island woman's struggle to get her young daughter Medicaid coverage A Rhode Island woman's struggle to get her young daughter Medicaid coverage Listen · 4:17 4:17 Faced with a lack of treatment providers and frequent insurance denials, many parents are considering desperate measures to qualify for public insurance like Medicaid to get treatment for their kids. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor