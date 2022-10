'The Persuaders' examines the front line fight for hearts, minds and democracy Author Anand Giridharadas speaks with NPR's Steve Inskeep about The Persuaders, his new account of Americans fighting for democracy.

Author Interviews 'The Persuaders' examines the front line fight for hearts, minds and democracy Listen · 7:16