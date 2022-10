A pair of vintage Levi's jeans has sold at auction for more than $87,000 Michael Harris found the jeans from the 1880s in an abandoned mine. His title is denim archaeologist. According to one of the buyers, the Levi's are still in good enough condition to be worn.

History A pair of vintage Levi's jeans has sold at auction for more than $87,000 A pair of vintage Levi's jeans has sold at auction for more than $87,000 Listen · 0:28 0:28 Michael Harris found the jeans from the 1880s in an abandoned mine. His title is denim archaeologist. According to one of the buyers, the Levi's are still in good enough condition to be worn. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor