After GOP challenges, many borrowers say their loans don't qualify for relief We hear the voices of federal student loan borrowers who were recently, and without notice, excluded from President Biden's student debt relief plan.

Education After GOP challenges, many borrowers say their loans don't qualify for relief After GOP challenges, many borrowers say their loans don't qualify for relief Listen · 3:41 3:41 We hear the voices of federal student loan borrowers who were recently, and without notice, excluded from President Biden's student debt relief plan. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor