Content warning: This interview contains some coarse language and conversations around bodily harm related to stunt work.

For over twenty years, Steve-O has performed on Jackass in all its iterations. He's done stunts on the original TV show, the movies and the spinoffs. He's risked life and limb, suffered countless serious injuries and in doing so made millions of people laugh and gasp.

It's not easy being Steve-O and it never really has been. Steve-O, who was born Stephen Glover, has dealt with addiction nearly his entire life. This past January he marked his 14th year sober. He's been arrested and he's been jailed. He suffers from the kind of medical issues you'd expect to see from a person who injured themselves in front of a camera for decades.

He's doing a lot better these days. Steve-O currently lives in Los Angeles with a bunch of pet dogs and two goats. The latest Jackass movie: Jackass Forever is out now and it's really funny.

Steve-O also has a new book out called: A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I've Learned From a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions. It just came out last month. In it, Steve-O talks a lot about addiction, recovery, how he came out the other side and the lessons he learned.

Steve-O joins the show to chat about his new memoir and his work in Jackass over the years. He also talks about whether or not going sober has affected the work he does on screen with Jackass. Plus, he shares what it was like performing in a circus on a cruise ship.