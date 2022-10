Democrats are losing Latino voters — that could be pivotal for midterm elections NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with campaign strategist Chuck Rocha about the Democratic Party's struggle to gain and maintain the support of Latino voters.

Elections Democrats are losing Latino voters — that could be pivotal for midterm elections Democrats are losing Latino voters — that could be pivotal for midterm elections Listen · 4:38 4:38 NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with campaign strategist Chuck Rocha about the Democratic Party's struggle to gain and maintain the support of Latino voters. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor