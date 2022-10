Top Chinese Communist Party officials are meeting to chose their next leadership Top Chinese Communist Party officials are meeting in Beijing to choose their next leadership. What happens at the Party Congress remains shrouded in secrecy.

Asia Top Chinese Communist Party officials are meeting to chose their next leadership Top Chinese Communist Party officials are meeting to chose their next leadership Listen · 3:54 3:54 Top Chinese Communist Party officials are meeting in Beijing to choose their next leadership. What happens at the Party Congress remains shrouded in secrecy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor