She survived a mass shooting in 2015, and she's sharing her story in a graphic novel NPR's Juana Summers talks with artist Kindra Neely about her debut graphic novel, Numb to This: Memoir of a Mass Shooting.

Author Interviews She survived a mass shooting in 2015, and she's sharing her story in a graphic novel She survived a mass shooting in 2015, and she's sharing her story in a graphic novel Listen · 8:16 8:16 NPR's Juana Summers talks with artist Kindra Neely about her debut graphic novel, Numb to This: Memoir of a Mass Shooting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor