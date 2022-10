My Unsung Hero series: A man remembers a helpful employee at a shoe store The next installment of the "My Unsung Hero" series comes from a man who remembers when an employee at a shoe store helped his wife, who lives with early onset Alzheimer's.

My Unsung Hero series: A man remembers a helpful employee at a shoe store My Unsung Hero series: A man remembers a helpful employee at a shoe store Listen · 3:17 3:17 The next installment of the "My Unsung Hero" series comes from a man who remembers when an employee at a shoe store helped his wife, who lives with early onset Alzheimer's. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor