'SNL' alums continue to poke fun at nonfiction films with 'Documentary Now!' Now in its fourth season, this anthology series claims the middle ground between a short SNL sketch and a full-length film. Its clever parodies include My Monkey Grifter, a riff on My Octopus Teacher.

