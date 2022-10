Members of the K-pop band BTS announce Korean military service Members of BTS say they will perform their mandatory military service. The move follows a debate in South Korea about whether pop stars should be allowed to defer service.

Members of BTS say they will perform their mandatory military service. The move follows a debate in South Korea about whether pop stars should be allowed to defer service.