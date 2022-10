The newest national monument was once a winter combat training site for World War II Colorado has a new national monument. Camp Hale was a World War II winter combat training site. (STATIONS NOTE: Story aired on Weekend Edition Saturday on Oct. 15, 2022.)

The newest national monument was once a winter combat training site for World War II The newest national monument was once a winter combat training site for World War II Listen · 3:52 3:52 Colorado has a new national monument. Camp Hale was a World War II winter combat training site. (STATIONS NOTE: Story aired on Weekend Edition Saturday on Oct. 15, 2022.) Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor