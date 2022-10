Ex-NBA star Abdul-Rauf writes about not standing for the national anthem in new book NPR's A Martínez speaks with former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf about his autobiography: In the Blink of an Eye.

Author Interviews Ex-NBA star Abdul-Rauf writes about not standing for the national anthem in new book Ex-NBA star Abdul-Rauf writes about not standing for the national anthem in new book Listen · 7:18 7:18 NPR's A Martínez speaks with former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf about his autobiography: In the Blink of an Eye. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor