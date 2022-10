A key congressional rematch in California draws nationwide attention In California, redistricting has given new hope to Democrat Christy Smith, who's lost to GOP Rep. Mike Garcia twice. Latino voters may be torn between a Latino Republican and a white Democrat.

National A key congressional rematch in California draws nationwide attention A key congressional rematch in California draws nationwide attention Audio will be available later today. In California, redistricting has given new hope to Democrat Christy Smith, who's lost to GOP Rep. Mike Garcia twice. Latino voters may be torn between a Latino Republican and a white Democrat. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor