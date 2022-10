Utah man rents a billboard to draw attention to the name of a famous rock band Cory Winn rented the billboard in Murray, Utah, to read WEEZER in comic sans font. A photo of the sign on social media caught the band's attention, and it rented a billboard in Murray to say thanks.

Music News Utah man rents a billboard to draw attention to the name of a famous rock band Utah man rents a billboard to draw attention to the name of a famous rock band Listen · 0:28 0:28 Cory Winn rented the billboard in Murray, Utah, to read WEEZER in comic sans font. A photo of the sign on social media caught the band's attention, and it rented a billboard in Murray to say thanks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor