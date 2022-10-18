The money fixers (classic)

Note: This episode originally ran in 2017.

When your life savings gets torched in a house fire or put through a shredder, there is somebody who may be able to help: a team of specialists with the legal authority and technical skills to say whether your messed up money lives or dies. These are the people of the Mutilated Currency Division.

On this episode, we go inside the Mutilated Currency Division. We hear stories of a cow with an appetite for cash, a hundred thousand dollars stuffed into a mailbox, and a court battle between the government and millions of dollars in mutilated money.

