Pakistani fishermen must ferry residents to reach their villages, now islands Pakistani fishermen ferry residents around a lake created by unprecedented monsoons and flooding. It's the only way to reach their villages, which are now islands.

Middle East Pakistani fishermen must ferry residents to reach their villages, now islands Pakistani fishermen must ferry residents to reach their villages, now islands Listen · 3:37 3:37 Pakistani fishermen ferry residents around a lake created by unprecedented monsoons and flooding. It's the only way to reach their villages, which are now islands. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor