Concerns grow after an Iranian competitive climber competes without a hijab Concerns are growing about an Iranian competitive climber who left South Korea after competing in a climbing event without wearing the mandatory hijab.

Middle East Concerns grow after an Iranian competitive climber competes without a hijab Concerns grow after an Iranian competitive climber competes without a hijab Audio will be available later today. Concerns are growing about an Iranian competitive climber who left South Korea after competing in a climbing event without wearing the mandatory hijab. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor