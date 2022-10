Harper and Machado face off Tuesday night in Phillies v. Padres NLCS NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks to Marc Carig, MLB deputy managing editor at The Athletic, about the first game of the National League Championship, and the matchup between Bryce Harper and Manny Machado.

Sports Harper and Machado face off Tuesday night in Phillies v. Padres NLCS Harper and Machado face off Tuesday night in Phillies v. Padres NLCS Audio will be available later today. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks to Marc Carig, MLB deputy managing editor at The Athletic, about the first game of the National League Championship, and the matchup between Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor