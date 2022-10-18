The Price Of Poverty: The Falling Child Poverty Rate

Child poverty has dramatically decreased in the U.S. over the past 25 years. The now-defunct Child Tax Credit helped bring those numbers down even further, cutting them by roughly 30 percent.

However, when we compare the U.S. to other developed nations, child poverty rates in America remain higher than the rest. Before the pandemic, more than four in ten children lived in households that struggled to provide the basics.

Why is America such an outlier? And what lessons are we learning from the drops in child poverty?

Columbia University's Christopher Wimer, journalistBryce Covert and Sequaya Coleman join us for the discussion.

