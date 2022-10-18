Accessibility links
The Price Of Poverty: The Falling Child Poverty Rate : 1A Child poverty has dramatically decreased in the U.S. over the past 25 years. The now-defunct Child Tax Credit helped bring those numbers down even further by roughly 30 percent.

We discuss child poverty across the United States and what lessons can be learned from the decrease.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

The Price Of Poverty: The Falling Child Poverty Rate

The Price Of Poverty: The Falling Child Poverty Rate

Listen · 28:24
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1129744087/1129752834" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

A child joins his father as residents receive food at the St. Helena Pantry in the Bronx in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A child joins his father as residents receive food at the St. Helena Pantry in the Bronx in New York City.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Child poverty has dramatically decreased in the U.S. over the past 25 years. The now-defunct Child Tax Credit helped bring those numbers down even further, cutting them by roughly 30 percent.

However, when we compare the U.S. to other developed nations, child poverty rates in America remain higher than the rest. Before the pandemic, more than four in ten children lived in households that struggled to provide the basics.

Why is America such an outlier? And what lessons are we learning from the drops in child poverty?

Columbia University's Christopher Wimer, journalistBryce Covert and Sequaya Coleman join us for the discussion.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.