Europe Ukraine says Russia has recently taken out a third of its power stations Ukraine says Russia has recently taken out a third of its power stations Listen · 3:44 3:44 Ukraine's president calls Russian drone strikes on critical infrastructure "terrorism." As winter cold starts to set in, officials are calling on Ukrainians to conserve electricity.