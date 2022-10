Ukrainian officials warn people to prep for electricity, water and heating outages NPR's A Martínez talks to former Ukrainian infrastructure minister Volodymyr Omelyan, as he returns from the frontline. He warns of a humanitarian crisis if critical infrastructure isn't protected.

