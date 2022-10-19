Minnesota farmer is injured after swerving into a cornfield to avoid a puppy

Scott Legried drove into a cornfield — saving the dog — but ending up with substantial injuries, The Washington Post reports. Legried's community came to the rescue, harvesting his crops for him.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Scott Legried was driving in Frost, Minn., when a puppy ran onto the road. The farmer swerved into a cornfield, saving the dog but ending up with substantial injuries. Doctors said it would be months before he'd get back on his farm, his sole source of income. But his community came to the rescue, harvesting his crops for him. Legried told The Washington Post he just hopes one day he can return the favor. And before you ask, the story didn't say who took in the lucky puppy. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.