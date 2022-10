Minnesota farmer is injured after swerving into a cornfield to avoid a puppy Scott Legried drove into a cornfield — saving the dog — but ending up with substantial injuries, The Washington Post reports. Legried's community came to the rescue, harvesting his crops for him.

Animals Minnesota farmer is injured after swerving into a cornfield to avoid a puppy Minnesota farmer is injured after swerving into a cornfield to avoid a puppy Listen · 0:27 0:27 Scott Legried drove into a cornfield — saving the dog — but ending up with substantial injuries, The Washington Post reports. Legried's community came to the rescue, harvesting his crops for him.