Business At an Amazon warehouse in upstate New York, workers vote against unionizing At an Amazon warehouse in upstate New York, workers vote against unionizing Listen · 2:01 2:01 This marks the second loss for the upstart Amazon Labor Union, which previously formed Amazon's first unionized U.S. warehouse in Staten Island. Amazon is still fighting that historic first union win.