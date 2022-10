As inflation intensifies, the IRS is increasing the standard deductions for 2023 High inflation means some taxpayers will pay less to the IRS next year, and some will be dropped into a lower tax bracket. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Jacob Bogage of The Washington Post.

Economy As inflation intensifies, the IRS is increasing the standard deductions for 2023 As inflation intensifies, the IRS is increasing the standard deductions for 2023 Audio will be available later today. High inflation means some taxpayers will pay less to the IRS next year, and some will be dropped into a lower tax bracket. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Jacob Bogage of The Washington Post. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor