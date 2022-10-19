A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in an area slammed by Hurricane Ian

One of two winning lottery tickets was sold in Fort Myers, Fla. The other ticket was sold in San Jose, Calif. The winners will share the $494 million jackpot — about $247 million.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The odds of hitting the jackpot in the Powerball or Mega Millions lottery are 1 in 292 million - not great. So it's pretty wild that one of the winning tickets in Friday's Mega Millions jackpot was sold at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers. Three weeks ago, Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in southwestern Florida, destroying thousands of homes. Now someone in Florida just won $247 million. This is MORNING EDITION.

