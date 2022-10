A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in an area slammed by Hurricane Ian One of two winning lottery tickets was sold in Fort Myers, Fla. The other ticket was sold in San Jose, Calif. The winners will share the $494 million jackpot — about $247 million.

