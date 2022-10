#2285: Wendy's Wild Ride : The Best of Car Talk Wendy's Acura has been having persistent brake problems on the hilly roads of Sonoma, CA. Her mechanic wants her to 'exercise' the brakes every now and then by simulating an emergency stop. Wendy is a bit puzzled -as are Click and Clack- and she wants to know whether she needs to initiate an airbag deployment every once-in-a-while, too? More calls and a new puzzler on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2285: Wendy's Wild Ride