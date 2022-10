California's gas prices top $6 a gallon in October California's gas prices, well above the national average, have gone into overdrive, topping $6 a gallon in October. Why is gas so expensive in a state that's synonymous with the automobile?

Economy California's gas prices top $6 a gallon in October California's gas prices top $6 a gallon in October Listen · 3:39 3:39 California's gas prices, well above the national average, have gone into overdrive, topping $6 a gallon in October. Why is gas so expensive in a state that's synonymous with the automobile? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor