Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American person featured on U.S. currency NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with sociologist and author Nancy Wang Yuen about Anna May Wong, the pioneering Asian-American actress who's on the latest coin minted for the American Women Quarters Program.

