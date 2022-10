Researchers uncover the first Neanderthals that are related to each other Researchers have uncovered the first Neanderthals that are related to each other. The finding shows that these ancient people lived in clans similar to those of modern humans.

Research News Researchers uncover the first Neanderthals that are related to each other Researchers uncover the first Neanderthals that are related to each other Listen · 3:25 3:25 Researchers have uncovered the first Neanderthals that are related to each other. The finding shows that these ancient people lived in clans similar to those of modern humans. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor