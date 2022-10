Author Francesca Royster on her new book, "Black Country Music" NPR's Juana Summers talks with author Francesca Royster about her new book, "Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions" which explores the history and future of Black country music.

Author Interviews Author Francesca Royster on her new book, "Black Country Music" Author Francesca Royster on her new book, "Black Country Music" Listen · 7:47 7:47 NPR's Juana Summers talks with author Francesca Royster about her new book, "Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions" which explores the history and future of Black country music. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor