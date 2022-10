Iran turns to Russia for support and strategic alliance, Middle East expert says NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Joshua Landis, director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma, about the history of Iran and Russia cooperating in conflicts.

