Circle K chain signs a deal with one of America's largest cannabis producers The convenience chain will sell licensed marijuana at its Florida gas stations. The outposts, which will have separate entrances, will only cater to Floridians with medical marijuana cards.

National Circle K chain signs a deal with one of America's largest cannabis producers Circle K chain signs a deal with one of America's largest cannabis producers Listen · 0:28 0:28 The convenience chain will sell licensed marijuana at its Florida gas stations. The outposts, which will have separate entrances, will only cater to Floridians with medical marijuana cards. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor