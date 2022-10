After more than two decades, movie theaters reopen in Indian-controlled Kashmir Forced shut during a 1990s insurgency, cinemas are reopening in Kashmir. A new generation will now get to see Bollywood idols on the big screen. Is it a political maneuver, or a return to normalcy?

Asia After more than two decades, movie theaters reopen in Indian-controlled Kashmir After more than two decades, movie theaters reopen in Indian-controlled Kashmir Audio will be available later today. Forced shut during a 1990s insurgency, cinemas are reopening in Kashmir. A new generation will now get to see Bollywood idols on the big screen. Is it a political maneuver, or a return to normalcy? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor