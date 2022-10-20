Harmless garter snake causes a scene on an airplane before being captured

Passengers on a United Airlines flight Monday may have felt a bit like Samuel L. Jackson's character in the thriller Snakes on a Plane. No word yet on how the snake slithered into business class.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Passengers on a United Airlines flight Monday may have felt a bit like Samuel Jackson's character in the thriller "Snakes On A Plane."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "SNAKES ON A PLANE")

SAMUEL L JACKSON: (As Neville Flynn) Enough is enough. I have had it...

MARTINEZ: You know the rest of the line. The harmless garter snake caused a scene before being captured and released into the wild. No word yet on how or even why the snakes slithered into business class, because it's not like it needed the leg room or anything. It's still MORNING EDITION.

