Harmless garter snake causes a scene on an airplane before being captured Passengers on a United Airlines flight Monday may have felt a bit like Samuel L. Jackson's character in the thriller Snakes on a Plane. No word yet on how the snake slithered into business class.

Animals Harmless garter snake causes a scene on an airplane before being captured Harmless garter snake causes a scene on an airplane before being captured Listen · 0:27 0:27 Passengers on a United Airlines flight Monday may have felt a bit like Samuel L. Jackson's character in the thriller Snakes on a Plane. No word yet on how the snake slithered into business class. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor