British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns The announcement Thursday comes just six weeks after Truss succeeded Boris Johnson, and amid weeks of criticism from opponents and members of her own party.

Europe British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns Listen · 4:48 4:48 The announcement Thursday comes just six weeks after Truss succeeded Boris Johnson, and amid fierce criticism from opponents and members of her own party. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor