A lawsuit could still stop Biden's student loan relief in it's tracks Millions of federal student loan borrowers have applied to have their debt erased under President Biden's new plan, but any one of a handful of lawsuits could stop the relief before it even starts.

National A lawsuit could still stop Biden's student loan relief in it's tracks Millions of federal student loan borrowers have applied to have their debt erased under President Biden's new plan, but any one of a handful of lawsuits could stop the relief before it even starts.