The beloved cartoon 'Arthur' pivots to podcasting NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Carol Greenwald, executive producer at GBH Kids, about how her team is formatting the beloved cartoon "Arthur" as a podcast.

Television The beloved cartoon 'Arthur' pivots to podcasting The beloved cartoon 'Arthur' pivots to podcasting Listen · 4:23 4:23 NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Carol Greenwald, executive producer at GBH Kids, about how her team is formatting the beloved cartoon "Arthur" as a podcast. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor