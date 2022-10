Carbon in the North Maine Woods could help New England reach a climate benchmark The North Maine Woods stores a lot of carbon. With better forest management, it could store more and help New England reach a climate benchmark. But there's disagreement about how to approach this.

Energy Carbon in the North Maine Woods could help New England reach a climate benchmark Carbon in the North Maine Woods could help New England reach a climate benchmark Listen · 3:55 3:55 The North Maine Woods stores a lot of carbon. With better forest management, it could store more and help New England reach a climate benchmark. But there's disagreement about how to approach this. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor