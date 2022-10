Sanibel Island residents return by road for the first time since Hurricane Ian Sanibel Island residents are returning by road for the first time since Hurricane Ian washed out the causeway that connects it to Florida's mainland.

National Sanibel Island residents return by road for the first time since Hurricane Ian Sanibel Island residents return by road for the first time since Hurricane Ian Listen · 2:35 2:35 Sanibel Island residents are returning by road for the first time since Hurricane Ian washed out the causeway that connects it to Florida's mainland. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor