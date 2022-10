Movie Review: 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Writer and director Martin McDonagh reunited with "In Bruges" stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in his new drama-comedy, "The Banshees of Inisherin."

Review Movie Reviews Movie Review: 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Movie Review: 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Audio will be available later today. Writer and director Martin McDonagh reunited with "In Bruges" stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in his new drama-comedy, "The Banshees of Inisherin." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor