The Price of Poverty: How Inflation Hurts America's Low Paid Workers

Rising food and energy costs are hurting Americans' pockets, especially for the those earning the least.

But as the Federal Reserve tries to curb inflation by raising interest rates and slowing down the economy, how will that impact some of the country's lowest paid workers?

Wages haven't exactly kept up with inflation. But low-income workers have seen some of the largest percent increases in pay since the pandemic. These workers have also gained more bargaining power, individually and collectively, because businesses are struggling to fill jobs.



But will the reported gains made by those on low incomes last? How do we fix a system that asks millions to work hard, but doesn't pay them enough to live?

