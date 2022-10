Remembering Angela Lansbury, a legend of the stage and screen The Tony Award-winning actor starred in the Broadway musicals Mame, Gypsy and Sweeney Todd, as well as the TV series Murder, She Wrote. Lansbury died Oct. 11. Originally broadcast in 2000.

Theater Remembering Angela Lansbury, a legend of the stage and screen The Tony Award-winning actor starred in the Broadway musicals Mame, Gypsy and Sweeney Todd, as well as the TV series Murder, She Wrote. Lansbury died Oct. 11. Originally broadcast in 2000. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor